BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — Bridgeville Police have arrested a man accused of inappropriate behavior while watching students board their school bus.

According to the police chief, the 55-year-old man from Brookline was arrested Thursday morning near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Prestley Road.

It was there where some students first noticed him Wednesday while they were waiting at the bus stop.

They reported the incident to police.

Officers, on Thursday morning, then set up a watch to monitor the bus stop. At 7 a.m., police say they caught the man performing a sex act on himself while watching the students.

He was taken into custody at the scene.

Bridgeville Police Chief Chad King says the Chartiers Valley School District will make counseling available to any of the student who witnessed the incidents.

The district’s resource officers have also been made aware of the incident.

Police are also urging parents, students and bus drivers to stay alert and immediately report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement.

