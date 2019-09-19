BREAKING NEWS:Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vázquez Charged In Westmoreland County
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — A man has been rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the head with a crossbow in Beaver County this morning.

The incident was first reported around 9:30 a.m. at 12th Street and Beaver Road in Ambridge.

Emergency officials say a medical helicopter rushed the man to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment. His condition is not being released.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Police remain on the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

