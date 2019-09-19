Comments
AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — A man has been rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the head with a crossbow in Beaver County this morning.
The incident was first reported around 9:30 a.m. at 12th Street and Beaver Road in Ambridge.
Emergency officials say a medical helicopter rushed the man to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment. His condition is not being released.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.
Police remain on the scene.
