ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — More than 300 students in the Elizabeth School District left without busing this week did get a ride Thursday, but that might not last much longer.

Those students are only guaranteed a ride for one more day and that is today.

The district signed a temporary contract with Student Transportation of America after a court granted relief for the district to use another busing vendor, but the agreement expires today.

Three bus routes were canceled by the district’s transportation provider, Pennsylvania Coach Lines, on Monday due to a driver shortage.

While one of the routes was reinstated, it still was not enough to get all of the students to school.

An estimated 320 students were left without a ride until they were transported to school for the last two days by STA.

A mediation between the school and Pennsylvania Coach Lines is scheduled for this weekend.