  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMSounds of the Underground
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elizabeth Forward School District, Local TV, Pennsylvania Coach Lines, Pittsburgh News, Student Transportation of America

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — More than 300 students in the Elizabeth School District left without busing this week did get a ride Thursday, but that might not last much longer.

Those students are only guaranteed a ride for one more day and that is today.

The district signed a temporary contract with Student Transportation of America after a court granted relief for the district to use another busing vendor, but the agreement expires today.

Three bus routes were canceled by the district’s transportation provider, Pennsylvania Coach Lines, on Monday due to a driver shortage.

While one of the routes was reinstated, it still was not enough to get all of the students to school.

An estimated 320 students were left without a ride until they were transported to school for the last two days by STA.

A mediation between the school and Pennsylvania Coach Lines is scheduled for this weekend.

Comments