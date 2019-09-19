PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you missed Wednesday’s International Space Station (ISS) flyover Western Pennsylvania, you’re in luck.
ICYMI Yesterday, the International Space Station will fly over our area again, tonight! Here is when and where to look…and remember, these times are EXACT, and this should be an even better view than last night! #Pittsburgh #ISS @KDKA pic.twitter.com/MwkY4aIceb
— Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) September 19, 2019
Tonight, another flyover will occur and this one lasts four minutes.
Between 8:47 p.m. and 8:51 p.m., the ISS will travel across the sky and it will appear 10° above the horizon in the SW sky.
From there it will travel to the ESE sky, where it will disappear 47° above the horizon.
The clear skies will make for perfect viewing of this ISS flyover, too.
An important note, the times listed are exact for the Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania area, so don’t be late.
For more ISS sighting opportunities, you can visit this link.
