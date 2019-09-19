  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ray Petelin
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you missed Wednesday’s International Space Station (ISS) flyover Western Pennsylvania, you’re in luck.

Tonight, another flyover will occur and this one lasts four minutes.

Between 8:47 p.m. and 8:51 p.m., the ISS will travel across the sky and it will appear 10° above the horizon in the SW sky.

From there it will travel to the ESE sky, where it will disappear 47° above the horizon.

The clear skies will make for perfect viewing of this ISS flyover, too.

An important note, the times listed are exact for the Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania area, so don’t be late.

For more ISS sighting opportunities, you can visit this link.

