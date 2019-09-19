



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Young people from around the world, including here in Pittsburgh, are expected to turn out in large numbers to strike for climate action.

Workers and students worldwide are expected to walk out of classes and work on Friday.

However, here in Pittsburgh, there appears to be two separate messages – one from the Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent and Mayor Bill Peduto.

Both sent tweets Thursday night aimed at parents and students.

I will also be signing permission slips for students tomorrow from 12 noon to 1230 on the Portico of the City-County Building. Please bring your printed permission slip. See you there. https://t.co/FDKDzkmbTy — bill peduto (@billpeduto) September 20, 2019

Mayor Peduto said he’ll make himself available for a half an hour tomorrow on the portico of the City-Council building to sign permission slips for students that want to participate.

The mayor supports the students’ right to take part and says his tweet was tongue-in-cheek, but his office is unsure on if they can legally sign permission slips for them.

They are exploring those options.

Pittsburgh Public Schools, while supporting a student’s right to lawfully protest, reminded parents that students must continue to follow the district’s early dismissal policy.

The District’s message about tomorrow’s Global Climate Justice Strike is below. pic.twitter.com/WhG4yfYcfO — Pgh Public Schools (@PPSnews) September 19, 2019

The school reiterated that any student that leaves without a signed, written parent/guardian permission slip will receive an unexcused tardy or absence from school.

The strikes are being organized by young people in cities nationwide, similar to the school walkouts that happened last year combating gun violence.

An 18-year-old from Upper St. Clair Leandra Mira has been at the center of the “Fridays For The Future” movement in Pittsburgh.

The Global Climate Justice Strike is a movement started by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg from Sweden, who started the Global Young People For Climate Action and Justice movement.

The strike in Pittsburgh Friday is set to feature a large-scale sit-in at the City Council Building and feature speakers from the Pittsburgh area organizations involved in global climate change and reform.