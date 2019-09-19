PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Cleveland man pleaded guilty to several charges of robbery and thefts committed in late 2017.

Rayshawn Patterson, 20-years-old, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, conspiracy to steal firearms from a licensed firearms dealer, theft from a licensed firearms dealer, possession of stolen firearms, and interstate transport of stolen firearms.

According to authorities, Patterson and co-conspirators from Cleveland traveled to rural parts of Western Pennsylvania in December 2017 in order to burglarize gun stores. This included an attempt in Clarion County that was ultimately unsuccessful. Once on their way back to Cleveland, Patterson and his co-conspirators robbed a gas station and came away with approximately $300.

A day later, Patterson and his co-conspirators again traveled to the Western Pennsylvania area, specifically DSD Sports in Brookville, and stole 14 handguns and two assault rifles after they smashed the windows of the store.

They then drove the weapons back to Cleveland.

Later that month, Cleveland Police confiscated two of the handguns that were stolen outside of Patterson’s home.

In January of 2018, agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives from both Cleveland and Pittsburgh search Patterson’s home and recovered tools used in the burglary.

Patterson will be sentenced in February 2020 and faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines of up to $250,000.