



Cosmo & Wanda

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Cosmo and Wanda are a bonded pair of beautiful Rex bunnies. Anyone who sees this playful pair can’t help but smile! Wanda is like a big sister to Cosmo, who is the younger, more energetic of the two. He sometimes gets into trouble with the other bunnies because of his silly antics – that’s when big sister Wanda comes to the rescue. Many times, Cosmo can be found hiding behind Wanda with a mischievous look on his face. If you have room in your home for two young and lovable bunnies, ask about Cosmo and Wanda at Animal Friends today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Peanut & Blaze

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

As of 8/21/19, Peanut is approximately 12-weeks-old. What a handsome boy! He was found along the road all alone. He was so small that he had to be bottle fed. Let us know if you would like to meet him as he is currently in a loving foster home having fun with many other kittens and adult cats!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Blaze is 3-years-old. Partially housebroken. Lived with older kids not toddlers. Active, likes to go for walks. Needs an experienced husky home. Fenced in yard. For more info contact shelter directly.

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

