PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “I’d call it the Pitt Special.”
Head Coach Pat Narduzzi called the game-winning touchdown, a play that saw a direct snap go to running back AJ Davis, a handoff to wide receiver Aaron Matthews and end with an endzone pass to quarterback Kenny Pickett, “The Pitt Special.”
THE PITT SPECIAL#H2P
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 21, 2019
The play was enough to tie the game at 34 with under one minute to go.
Alex Kessman would hit the point after to give Pitt a 35-34 lead.
— Benstonium (@Benstonium) September 21, 2019
