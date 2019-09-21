BREAKING NEWS:Massive Water Main Break Shuts Down Schools, Businesses In South Hills
Filed Under:Pat Narduzzi, Pitt Football, Pitt Special, Pittsburgh Sports, UCF


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “I’d call it the Pitt Special.”

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi called the game-winning touchdown, a play that saw a direct snap go to running back AJ Davis, a handoff to wide receiver Aaron Matthews and end with an endzone pass to quarterback Kenny Pickett, “The Pitt Special.”

The play was enough to tie the game at 34 with under one minute to go.

Alex Kessman would hit the point after to give Pitt a 35-34 lead.

