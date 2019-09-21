



STATE COLLEGE (KDKA)– Believe it or not, there’s a list of the drunkest cities in the United State and State College topped the list for the state of Pennsylvania.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the percentage of men and women over the age of 18 who reported that they engage in heavy or binge drinking.

The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and 8 or more a week for women.

Binge drinking is 5 or more drinks on an occasion for men and 4 or more for women.

The study showed that 23% of adults in the area admitted to heavy and binge drinking. For the entire state of Pa., 20.5% of adults admitted to heavy and binge drinking.

Pa. is ranked 10th highest in the country for binge drinking.

State College has 22.7% alcohol-related vehicular deaths. Throughout the rest of the state, 28.3% of adults are in alcohol-related driving deaths.

