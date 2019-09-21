BEAVER (KDKA) — Dozens of demonstrators gathered on the steps of the Beaver County Courthouse calling for Congress to address big issues.

The demonstrators, organized by a women’s advocacy group known as “The New Agenda,” are calling for action on healthcare, immigration, and gun law reform.

They said local and federal government aren’t doing enough and they’re demanding accountability.

“To show we support the march in Washington and we support the American people in demanding we get a Congress, we get a government, that does something for the people,” said Marlin Tavernaris, one of the demonstrators.

The march was part of the “We The People” March that took place across the country today.