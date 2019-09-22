Comments
LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — Billy Porter, a Pittsburgh native and graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, won the Emmy for Lead Actor In A Drama Series.
With his #Emmys win, #PoseFX star Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) is the first openly gay black man to win best lead actor in a drama series https://t.co/wvzov4ao8S pic.twitter.com/wPmwjiPiWL
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019
Porter plays Pray Tell in the FX series Pose.
His victory marks the first time an openly gay African American man has won an Emmy.
Porter has won several awards in his career including a Tony Award in 2013 for Best Actor in A Musical for his role in Kinky Boots.
You must log in to post a comment.