LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — Billy Porter, a Pittsburgh native and graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, won the Emmy for Lead Actor In A Drama Series.

Porter plays Pray Tell in the FX series Pose.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Billy Porter accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for ‘Pose’ onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

His victory marks the first time an openly gay African American man has won an Emmy.

Porter has won several awards in his career including a Tony Award in 2013 for Best Actor in A Musical for his role in Kinky Boots.

