PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash shut down westbound I-376 traffic Sunday afternoon.
511 PA says the accident happened I-376 westbound between Exit 77, Edgewood/Swissvale and Exit 74, Squirrel Hill/Homestead.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 westbound between Exit 77 – Edgewood/Swissvale and Exit 74 – Squirrel Hill/Homestead. All lanes closed.
— 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) September 22, 2019
All the lanes closed as a result of the accident.
Squirrel Tunnel inbound was shut down. Fire and EMS were present and State Police were also responding.
There is no word on injuries, but the Parkway is now back open.
