PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins have signed forward Sam Poulin to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Poulin was the Penguins’ first-round pick at the 2019 NHL Draft.
“Sam is a good, young forward whose style is hard to play against,” said GM Jim Rutherford in a press release.
“He has had a good training camp and we’re happy to get him signed and look forward to watching his development.”
The Pens say Poulin scored two goals in three games at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo.
In his first two preseason games, he was plus-1 against Buffalo and he skated almost 15 minutes in the Pens’ 4-1 win against Columbus.
