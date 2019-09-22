



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Protestors are still outside the North Side gas station where a violent attack took place Saturday.

While protestors are surrounding the building, shutting down the business, police are inside.

#BREAKING @PghPolice cut the lock off the door of the Northside gas station where a violent assault occurred. I’ve been told that they are looking for the video of the assault. Protests continue outside and have shut down the store. More tonight on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kBDhkMIz0N — Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) September 22, 2019

A KDKA photographer says police had to cut the lock off the door of the gas station.

They are reportedly looking for video of the assault.

The protests began Saturday morning after a fight on the 2500 block of Brighton Road on Friday just before 7 p.m.

The protest was sparked by a violent video that went viral on social media.

Police say the fight occurred between the men who own the Exxon gas station and two female customers.

According to police, their investigation revealed that a verbal confrontation began over spilled gas.

The customers said a pump malfunctioned, and when they asked for a refund, police say they were reportedly denied one.

The video, police say, shows the owners striking one of the women in the back of the head multiple times.

The employee is also reportedly shown grabbing one of the women by the hair and dragging her across the pavement.

When police looked at surveillance footage, they say the women initiated the confrontation inside before it moved outside.