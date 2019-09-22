Comments
MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 22-year-old is dead after a vehicle rollover in Butler County.
A 22-year-old man was driving north on Interstate 79 on Friday when he lost control of the vehicle, police announced Sunday.
According to police, he over-corrected and crossed the roadway, hitting the embankment.
The car then flipped over, and police say the man was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as Joshua Travis, 22, of Allison Park.
