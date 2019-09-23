



NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Police are searching for missing 81-year-old Georgeanne Faison from North Versailles.

Officials said she is endangered and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

She may be driving around the North Versailles area in her silver 2014 Kia Soul, with a Pennsylvania license plate DCB4037.

Her license plate last pinged around 2:20 p.m. on Monday afternoon in North Versailles.

Faison is 5-feet tall and 130 pounds.

She last spoke with her family early on Monday morning, calling her son at 1 a.m. before calling her grandson at 2 a.m. while at her home on James Street in North Versailles.

She made multiple calls to her family looking for her husband, who died in July.

Her family said Faison is upset, confused and driving with her husband’s ashes in the car.

“We believe she is looking for my grandfather because just yesterday, she kept calling the family trying to report him missing,” said Faison’s granddaughter Mallory Schank.

WATCH: KDKA’s Pam Surano reports live from North Versailles.



Schank said Faison was driving a school bus in parts of the South Hills and downtown for special needs children up until last year.

The family thinks Faison may have gotten up in the middle of the night as part of her former bus driving routine.

If you have any information, please call 412-823-1111 or 911.