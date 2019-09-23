Comments
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police are looking for a burglary suspect who stole cash and possibly a ring of keys that would grant access to local businesses.
Pennsylvania State Police Washington announced on Monday that they’re investigating a burglary that happened on Sept. 14.
The burglary occurred at Franklin Farms Road at the North Franklin Township Municipal Building in Washington County.
The burglar, who was caught on surveillance footage, reportedly broke through a window and took about $120 in cash.
In addition, police believe the burglar might have taken a ring of keys belonging to local businesses.
The investigation is ongoing.
