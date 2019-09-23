  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Crash, I-279, Local TV, Parkway North, Pittsburgh News, Veteran's Bridge


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Drivers on the Parkway North sat in heavy backups during the Monday morning rush hour following an early morning crash.

It happened after 6 a.m. at I-279 Exit 4 by busy Venture Street near Hazlett Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The wreckage is now clear, but traffic remained heavy into the 8 a.m. hour.

At one point backups leading to the Veterans Bridge were over 40 minutes.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

