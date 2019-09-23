



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Drivers on the Parkway North sat in heavy backups during the Monday morning rush hour following an early morning crash.

It happened after 6 a.m. at I-279 Exit 4 by busy Venture Street near Hazlett Street.

The wreckage is now clear, but traffic remained heavy into the 8 a.m. hour.

At one point backups leading to the Veterans Bridge were over 40 minutes.

Even though the earlier accident has been cleared on I-279 by Exit 4…the inbound traffic is still crawling.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

