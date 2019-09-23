PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Penguins have made another round of preseason moves, including sending their latest signed prospects back to junior hockey.

The team made the announcement Monday morning. Wilkes-Barre Scranton in the AHL received 17 players in the move, including forwards Andrew Agozzino, Justin Almeida, Anthony Angello, Kasper Bjorkqvist, Joseph Blandisi, Joseph Cramarossa, Thomas Di Pauli, Ryan Haggerty, Sam Lafferty, Jake Lucchini, Sam Miletic and Oula Palve; defensemen Niclas Almari, Kevin Czuczman, Pierre-Olivier Joseph and David Warsofsky; and goaltender Emil Larmi.

-Defensive prospect John Marino is still with the team. They’ve been high on him all along. – The goalie situation is down to three candidates. pic.twitter.com/bOow310MLg — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) September 23, 2019

Agozzino, Blandisi, Cramarossa, Czuczman, Di Pauli, Haggerty and Warsofsky are all need to clear waivers before they can be officially assigned in the minors.

Two 2019 draft picks that just signed their first professional deal in the past week, Nathan Lagare and Sam Poulin, were sent back to juniors.

The Penguins roster now includes 14 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goalies.

The team still has two more preseason games. The Pens take on Detroit Wednesday and Buffalo Saturday. Both of those games will take place at PPG Paints Arena.