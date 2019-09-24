



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday is the first full day of fall and the weather certainly reflects that.

Temperatures return to 50s for morning lows and winds make it a bit breezy out of the west.

LINKS: WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The dewpoint will drop throughout the day as the winds turn out of the north. There is a small chance for isolated rain for those north of I-80.

Highs today will be in the low 70s and then in the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday. There could be some late rain on Thursday but then Friday will have a nice start. Warmer air will rush in from the south for the weekend with temperatures in the 80s as a possible over the weekend.

MOBILE APP: Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.