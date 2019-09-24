PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has pleaded guilty to taking part in a conspiracy to defraud Pennslyvania’s Medicaid program to gain millions of dollars.

A resident of Georgia, 33-year-old Luis Columbie-Abrew pleaded guilty before United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.

The Department of Justice said in a press release that Columbie-Abrew admitted to being an employee of Moriarty Consultants, Inc. — one of four home health care entities that defrauded the Medicaid program of more than $87 million.

From approximately early 2011 and mid-2017, they say Moriarty Consultants, Inc., Activity Daily Living Services, Inc., Coordination Care, Inc. and Everyday People Staffing, Inc. received more than $87 million in Medicaid payments for services like personal assistance.

Columbie-Abrew admitted to participating in a conspiracy to defraud Pennsylvania Medicaid, the Department of Justices says, by submitting fraudulent claims for services that were never provided or for services that couldn’t be confirmed with documentation.

He also said he had provided personal assistance services for Pennsylvania residents, even though Columbie-Abrew lived in Georgia. He received approximately $315,000 for these fake claims.

Reportedly, Columbie-Abrew stopped using his own name on timesheets and sometimes used the names of what the Department of Justice calls “ghost” attendants. Some of these people allowed their names to be used in exchange for money that came from the fraud.

According to the Department of Justice, he pleaded guilty in federal court to one count conspiracy to defraud the Pennsylvania Medicaid program, health care fraud and aggravated identity theft.

He’s facing up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.