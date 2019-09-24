



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 80 contracted Google employees voted to join the United Steelworkers union.

The workers voted in favor of unionization at the East Liberty Carnegie Library on Tuesday.

Votes are in. 49 in favor 24 against. — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 24, 2019

The vote came in with 49 in favor and 24 against.

The workers are employed by Google contractor, HCL Technologies in the Bakery Square office.

Here is the response by their company, HCL. pic.twitter.com/NVvGpXoUtY — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 24, 2019

According to a press release by the USW union, management allegedly used mandatory meetings and “controversial management consultant” to try to prevent workers from unionizing.

“Over the past few months, management has implied – and in some cases outright told us – that it’s better to just be quiet than fight for what’s right,” said HCL worker Johanne Rokholt in a press release sent out by USW.

“Today we have proved that we are not willing to do that.”

HCL Technologies issued a statement and said:

“We respect the decision of a unit of Pittsburgh based employees who have voted in favor of being represented by United Steelworkers. We remain dedicated to continuing to provide an inclusive and open office culture for our team members.”

Here is the response by their company, HCL. pic.twitter.com/NVvGpXoUtY — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 24, 2019

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports this is the next step: HCL has two weeks to appeal. They can form a bargaining committee.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.