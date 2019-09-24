  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:100th Birthday, James South, Watauga Texas, World War II Veteran

WATAUGA, TX. (KDKA) — A World War II veteran is turning 100-years-old next month and he has one special wish for his birthday.

James South turns 100 on October 7 and his birthday wish is to receive 100 cards.

His senior living home posted a picture of him with a sign asking for the cards.

South joined the Army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day.

The address to send cards is:
5800 North Park Drive
Watauga, Texas 76148.

Comments