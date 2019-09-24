Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Monogahela pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possessing sexual images and videos of children.
Eric Allard, a 48-year-old of Monongahela, made his guilty plea after it was brought to the court’s attention that he had the images and video on his computer.
According to the Department of Justice, the production of the video and images involved minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct and some of them were under 12-years-old.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2020 and faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.
