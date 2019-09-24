PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins announced the hiring of two new scouts and the promotion of five hockey operations staff members.

Derek Clancey, the former Director of Professional Scouting, has been promoted to Director of Player Personnel. Clancey is in his 13th season with the Penguins and was part of the decisions to bring in players such as Bill Guerin, Chris Kunitz, Matt Cullen, Trevor Daley, Carl Hagelin, Justin Schultz, and Ron Hainsey during the team’s Stanley Cup runs in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

Ryan Bowness, former professional scout, has been promoted to Director of Professional scouting. Bowness has spent the last three seasons as a pro scout for the Penguins.

Erik Heasley, the Manager of Hockey Operations, will continue as the Manager of Hockey Operations but is now also the Assistant General Manager of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League. Heasley is a Pittsburgh native and entering his 12th season with the team.

Former Penguin Kevin Stevens is continuing his role as a special assignment scout and has also been promoted to pro scouting. Stevens was responsible for amateur and college scouting in the northeast region of the country. He also ranks in the top-10 all-time in the franchise list for goals, assists, and points. He played 522 games in two separate stints with the Penguins and was a Stanley Cup champion in 1991 and 1992.

Jay McClement has been hired as a professional scout. McClement spent 12 seasons as a player in the NHL and played 906 games for teams such as Carolina, Toronto, Colorado, and St. Louis. He will be responsible for scouting players in Montreal and Quebec.

Joining McClement as a professional scout is Duane Sutter. A four-time Stanley Cup champion in his first four seasons as an NHL player, he played 731 career games. His role will include scouting the west coast of the United States and Canada.

Lastly, Al Santilli joins the staff as a global crossover scout. This will be his ninth year with the Penguins and will be responsible for scouting players from North America and Europe.