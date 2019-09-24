PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) – A local charter school was evacuated when fumes made teachers and students nauseous.

KDKA’s Bob Allen reports that 280 teachers and students had to be evacuated from Pitcairn Propel.

The Department of Environmental Protection was doing work on a sewer when fumes got into the school.

Multiple teachers and students were taken to the hospital.

Police are warning people to avoid the area of Propel Pitcairn because of a “working incident.”

According to the Pitcairn Police Department, residents should avoid the area of Wall and Agatha streets because of the Propel Pitcairn evacuation.

The alert was issued by police just after 1 p.m. Monday.

After the evacuation, teachers and students were taken to the Assembly of God School on Wall Avenue.

