HERMINIE, PA (KDKA) — Four students in the Yough School District have been treated for possible impetigo.

Impetigo is a common skin infection that mainly affects infants and children. It is highly contagious and is usually spread when people come into contact with items someone infected with impetigo has touched.

“Since the beginning of school a total of four students have been treated for possible impetigo,” said Superintendent Dr. Janet Sardon. “As with any health issue, we follow all guidelines as set forth by school policy, state regulations, and recommendations from the PA Department of Health.”

Yough opened their school year on August 26.

“As always, we keep all of our schools, facilities, and buses clean using the proper antibacterial cleaners while encouraging proper hygiene and handwashing,” Superintendent Dr. Sardon said.

Health professionals recommend those that may be infected with impetigo to frequently wash their hands, clean affected areas with soap and water and cover them with gauze. They also say clothing, towels and other linens should be washed every day and not shared with others.