



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is one year remaining to get your Real ID.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, if you want to fly on an airplane, enter a federal building or go onto a military base, your driver’s license should have a gold star on it, indicating a Real ID.

“So this is a countdown,” said Vince Gastbeb, VP of community affairs for the Allegheny County Airport Authority. “We are roughly one year away.”

Congress passed the Real ID Act of 2005, helping the federal government improve security concerning driver’s licenses.

To get a Real ID, you must take several documents to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

You may not walk out of the DMV with Real ID in hand.

Some locations will mail it to you, so it may take some time to receive it.

If you don’t get a Real ID, you can still board a plane.

You’ll just need to have other forms of identification.

“You can use a passport, passport card, department of defense ID card, permanent residence card, global entry ID, a tribal ID,” said Lisa Farbstein, TSA spokesperson.

