



WHITAKER (KDKA) — A woman was riding her bike along the Greater Allegheny Passage fought off a man that attempted to rape her near the flyover ramp to the Waterfront.

According to our news partner’s at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the woman told police that she was approached by an African-American man in his early 20s who knocked her off her bike, exposed himself to her and then proceeded to get on top of her.

She was able to hit him twice in the groin and when two other bicyclists approached, the man took her car keys and ran off.

The woman was not seriously injured other than some cuts and abrasions, she was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Allegheny County Police are investigating the situation.