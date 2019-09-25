



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Playing might seem like it’s the luxury of being a kid, but it’s actually a critical part of their development.

Kristine Sorensen talks with Trying Together’s Executive Director, Cara Ciminillo, about why playing is so important for all children. Here’s their edited conversation.

Kristine Sorensen: Play seems like fun, but is it really important for a child’s development?

Cara Ciminillo: It is, and it begins right at birth. Play is really the most natural way that children learn. So it’s really important to carve time out of our day, and our child’s day, to have that opportunity.

