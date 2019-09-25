



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fall-like weather continues today for Western Pennsylvania and even some areas might not even make the 70-degree mark.

Expect today to be dry with rain chances coming after 10:00 p.m. Most, if not all, of the rain will wait until Thursday morning.

There may be some patchy fog in Indiana, Armstrong, and Butler counties this morning before the fog burns off to another gorgeous afternoon.

Rain chances Wednesday night are pretty low, with pretty much every area seeing less than 0.05 inches of rain.

However, the rain chances will return Friday and Saturday but once again it doesn’t look like much rain will fall.

Sunday will be dry and warm with highs in the low 80s and humidity will remain low.

