PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Federal Trade Commission is warning people about the most reported phone scam reported this year.
Authorities say the caller claims to be the Social Security Administration and tells customers that their benefits are being suspended.
If you feel like you are being called by mistake, the caller prompts you to press 1, but officials urge you to hang up instead.
The FTC says the Social Security Administration will never call you threaten your benefits or ask you to send money.
If you think you are a victim of this scam, report it here.
