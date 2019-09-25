GIBSONIA (KDKA) — A modified lockdown is in place at Pine Richland High School and the Pine Richland High School secondary campus after a bullet was found in the cafeteria.

A student had found a nine-millimeter bullet on the floor of the cafeteria and then gave it to a staff member.

From there a threat assessment was conducted by the Northern Regional Police Department and an immediate investigation talked with students and a review of surveillance video.

Police say that there is no immediate threat and no weapon in the building, but are continuing to investigate.

Students are instructed to stay in their classrooms and have restricted access to the hallways.

While the investigation continues, police will remain on the campus.

