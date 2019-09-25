  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:30 PMBig Brother
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clint Hurdle, Local TV, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle will be back next season.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Stephen J. Nesbitt, Hurdle said he received assurance from the Pirates that he will be back as manager next season.

It will be his 10th campaign as the team’s manager.

The Pirates have been to the playoffs three times under Hurdle.

They do not have a playoff series win with him as manager.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments