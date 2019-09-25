PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle will be back next season.
In an interview with The Athletic’s Stephen J. Nesbitt, Hurdle said he received assurance from the Pirates that he will be back as manager next season.
It will be his 10th campaign as the team’s manager.
The Pirates have been to the playoffs three times under Hurdle.
They do not have a playoff series win with him as manager.
