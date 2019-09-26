PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh wants to help people who aren’t computer savvy.

The library has begun a new program that helps people look up information about topics like health concerns and personal finances.

LeeAnn Anna, the Library Services Manager, says it kicked off about a month ago.

“We’ve had people use this already, we’ve had people sending emails thanking us for being proactive in the area,” Anna said. “So we are really excited about it, and we are looking to expand it throughout the system.”

You may have seen cards in the main library in Oakland with this question: “Don’t Want To Ask?”

Now you don’t have to when it comes looking for books and information on sensitive topics.

Many people aren’t computer savvy, so they had no choice but to ask a librarian for help.

But that has all changed with the Bookmark Program.

The card or bookmark has two columns, with the topics on one side and the call number on the other.

You can then find the book one of the 11 floors at the library

Once you’ve found the book you want, you are free to read it in the library or use the self-checkout.

“It was needed because we had found that people don’t always feel comfortable describing to strangers or librarians what they need in the library,” Anna said.

This is a pilot program, but soon will be available at all Carnegie Library branches.