PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Sophomores and Juniors from Oakland Catholic High School had lots of questions for the female employees at Braskem during a recent visit.

Employees from the Braskem research center in Pittsburgh welcomed the students, on Thursday, September 26, to talk about careers in the STEM field.

Students like Lily Giovanni, a sophomore, looked at these woman as role models in the workplace.

“I saw all three of these women as role models for myself because I’m definitely in a STEM career and I think Braskem has a very interesting perspective of the female in the workplace and they are doing a good job of keeping an equal idea in the workplace,” said Giovannelli.

And the employees agreed that this exposure is great for both them and the students.

“Exposing them to what we do and how there are a lot of careers for women in our industry early on, so they can get excited about it, is something that we believe in,” said Braskem Business Development Manager Leslie Bockman.

Braskem and the Bridge Educational Foundation, that brings educational opportunities to private-public schools, donated $30,000 worth of scholarships to Oakland Catholic.

This contribution is part of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC) that allows businesses to receive tax credits when they donate to schools.

After a Q&A session, the students were given a tour of the research center. From diapers to plastic cups, they learned how plastic is used in many everyday household items.

Most students left the tour with a sense of pride.

“Science is very male-dominated, but it’s slowly changing and women are being more integrated and they are showing that in being positive female leaders,” said Jasmine Alston, a junior.

This is the third year that the Braskem Partnership and the Bridge Foundation gave donations to Oakland Catholic High School.