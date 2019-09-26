Filed Under:Allegheny County, Downed Tree, Glen Osborne, Live Wires, Local TV


GLEN OSBORNE, Pa. (KDKA) – A downed tree in Glen Osborne Borough pulled live wires down into the street.

Police had the street blocked off at Osborne Lane and Beaver Road in Glen Osborne, Allegheny County.

Several utility poles were damaged at the corner of the street, near Route 65 in Sewickley.

There have been no reports of injuries. People are asked to avoid the area.

