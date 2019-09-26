Comments
GLEN OSBORNE, Pa. (KDKA) – A downed tree in Glen Osborne Borough pulled live wires down into the street.
Police had the street blocked off at Osborne Lane and Beaver Road in Glen Osborne, Allegheny County.
#BREAKING: Large tree down and several utility poles damaged in Glen Osborne at corner of Beaver St & Osborne Ln. This is near Rt 65 in Sewickley. #NewsChopper2 @KDKA pic.twitter.com/hQ8NQkp1vn
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) September 26, 2019
Several utility poles were damaged at the corner of the street, near Route 65 in Sewickley.
There have been no reports of injuries. People are asked to avoid the area.
