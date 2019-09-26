



SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — Squirrel Hill was one of three communities where people gathered to recall anti-Semitic attacks in our country.

Wednesday’s local event was held at the parklet on the corner of Murray Avenue and Darlington.

The other places to participate were Poway, California and Crown Heights in Brooklyn.

All three places experienced anti-Jewish attacks in the past year.

Organizers passed out apples and honey, which represent a tradition that signifies a sweet new year.

“We are trying to show solidarity with Jewish communities around the country, and show them that people love them,” said Stephanie Butnick of Tablet Magazine.

Organizers also sounded the Shofar, an ancient Ram’s horn, at 6:35 p.m. in all three locations.