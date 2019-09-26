INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA)– A teenage boy faces charges for calling 911, telling troopers he was suicidal and had possession of a gun.

The 16-year-old boy called 911 around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25.

Authorities say he advised troopers that he had suicidal thoughts and that he was walking near Grandview Avenue and South 3rd Street with a firearm.

Troopers reported that when they arrived at the scene, the juvenile was sitting along the roadside of Grandview Avenue and South 3rd Street with a revolver pistol.

The juvenile allegedly held the gun at his head until Troopers commanded him to drop the weapon. In response, he dropped the weapon and was immediately taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the incident.

After observing the weapon, Troopers concluded that the pistol was actually a toy gun.

The juvenile was taken to the Indiana Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. He was charged with Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Disorderly Conduct.