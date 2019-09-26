Comments
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Police in Mt. Lebanon are investigating a report of a suspicious incident after a child said a man in a sedan asked if he wanted a ride.
A 9-year-old child told police a driver in a silver sedan, with rust on the passenger side rear fender, approached him while he was walking on Sandrae Drive on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., according to a post on the department’s Facebook.
The driver is described as a white male, with a dark complexion and eczema on his face asked if he wanted a ride.
The little boy said no to the ride.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
You must log in to post a comment.