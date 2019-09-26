PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Peters Township School District and police are investigating after a “hit list” was found in a student’s notebook.

According to an email alert from Peters Township High School, they say the high school principals were notified of the list Thursday afternoon.

They say they were told about a list of individuals in a notebook that was identified as a “hit list.”

The student responsible for the notebook was immediately removed from the building and the matter turned over to Peters Township Police.

The high school says any people threatened on the list were notified.

“We are proud of our students who came forward and alerted us of the situation,” the district said in an email.

“Any potential threat is taken seriously and will be fully investigated by the District and the Police for appropriate action.”