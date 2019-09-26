



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools is investigating an “inappropriate homework assignment” given to first graders.

According to a statement released by the Pittsburgh Public Schools district on Facebook, first grade students at Pittsburgh Linden K-5 were given homework that has been causing controversy on social media.

The district says it supports the autonomy of their teachers in deciding what materials to use in class, yet there is a responsibility to make sure the materials are “culturally responsive, validating and affirming their cultural and ethnic identities.”

However, the homework was not part of a Pittsburgh Public Schools curriculum or intervention programs.

They declined to provide any details about the content of the assignment, saying it is a “personnel matter.”

The head of Allegheny County Police, Coleman McDonough, issued a statement to KDKA’s Meghan Schiller, saying:

“I found the ‘assignment’ to be so utterly irresponsible and depressing, I’m at a loss for words. We’re working with our communities to build bridges to help keep our citizens, especially our young citizens, safe. Demonizing the police in the classroom flies in the face of those efforts. I guess we can take heart in the knowledge, however, that there are still cops who will sacrifice everything to protect the rights of citizens to espouse these irresponsible messages.”

Pittsburgh Public Schools Public Information Officer Ebony Pugh confirmed that this worksheet is the one in question:

The worksheet says:

“Tom will run. He will run from the cop. Tom will run with Rob. They will not stop. Look at the cop. The cop has a big mop. What will he do with the mop? Tom falls on a log. Rob falls in the pond. ‘Get them!’ yells the cop to his dog. The dog gets Tom and Rob. Rob’s socks is wet from the pond.”

She said the school is reaching out to parents to begin the “discussion” and address concerns the worksheet has raised.

There is no comment on whether the teacher responsible is still with Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Meghan Schiller reached out to Pittsburgh Police, and they have no comment.