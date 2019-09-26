Comments
JEANNETTE (KDKA) — SWAT officers were on the scene of Gaskill Avenue in Jeannette.
The SWAT officers were joined by Penn Township Police, Jeannette Police and the Attorney General’s Office.
A man was seen being taken out of a building and into custody.
Officials were on the scene serving an arrest warrant when the suspect apparently ran into the building’s basement and refused to come out.
Officials are not saying what the arrest warrant was for.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.