



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flu vaccines will be available at the Allegheny County Health Department’s walk-in clinic starting on Monday, September 30.

“The first step to fighting the flu is to get your flu shot,” said Dr. Kristen Mertz, Health Department Epidemiologist. “Getting your flu shot not only protects you and your loved ones, it protects those at risk for severe complications of the flu, such as the elderly and young children. We encourage all residents to get their flu vaccine and to take necessary precautions throughout flu season, such as washing your hands frequently, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or shoulder and not your hands, and most important, to stay at home if you are sick.”

The price of a regular shot will be $34 but the high-dose vaccine will also be available for seniors age 65 and older for $59.

No appointment is required for a flu shot and those interested can visit the clinic Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., except for Wednesday when hours change to 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

More information on flu shots can be found on the county website.