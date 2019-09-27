PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Sanitary Authority’s GROW program was approved for nearly $10 million in new grants, of which about $3 million will go towards green infrastructure in Pittsburgh.

On Friday, ALCOSAN was approved over $9.7 million in grant offers as part of the Green Revitalization of Our Waterways, or GROW, program.

The City of Pittsburgh will receive $3 million from the approved grant money, the city announced Friday.

The grants will go towards five green infrastructure projects in Pittsburgh which are supposed to solve address stormwater issues.

“We know the best way to address stormwater challenges is through green infrastructure solutions, and I’m happy Pittsburgh has ALCOSAN as a partner in this work,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a press release.

Part of the money will go constructing new stormwater controls in the parking lot and site that will surround the proposed golf clubhouse at Schenley Park’s Bob O’Connor Golf Course.

A project along Maryland Avenue will help control runoff along two blocks of Howe Street and Kentucky Avenue.

Riverview Park received $1 million to help build green stormwater infrastructure.

Along with stormwater solutions, some of the money will go towards sanitary sewers and excavated point repairs in both the Maytide sewershed along Saw Mill Run and the Poplargrove Project Area along Becks Run.