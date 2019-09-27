



ALIQUIPPA, Pa, (KDKA) — Aliquippa residents have raised concerns over the quality of their water.

More than 400 residents in Aliquippa and the surrounding areas recently joined a closed Facebook group called “Aliquippa Water Issues.”

Residents tell KDKA they’re dealing with murky and brown water that smells overwhelmingly of chlorine.

Some say it’s gotten so bad, they refuse to cook with it or bathe their children in it.

Residents have reached out to the Aliquippa Water Authority for answers.

“Their mission statement says we’ll provide safe, clean, drinkable water,” Meghan Smith said. “And it’s not. It’s not safe. It’s not drinkable.”

The Aliquippa Water Authority’s Board of Directors told KDKA’s that they are actively investigating and have fixed recent leaks that had caused brown water. They’ve also secured grants and bonds to update their aging system.

Wanda Crosby claims the stress from the dirty water is seeping into her everyday life and her clothes.

“I’ve lived in Aliquippa for 14 years,” Crosby said. “I’ve had brown water since a week after I moved in.”

The residents hope to raise awareness that will lead to a clear discussion with the water authority.

“Not one of them will drink it,” Smith said. “Why should we have to drink this water?”