PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a massive water main break in Carrick caused significant damage to Becks Run Road, Pennsylvania American Water will be restoring a portion of the road.
The project is slated to begin Wednesday, October 2, 2019 and will be during daylight hours. Work will be Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Traffc will be limited to one lane between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
The project is expected to last until mid-November and they don’t anticipate water service disruptions during the project.
