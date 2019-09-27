Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young man was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Crafton Heights neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to ShotSpotter alerts at Crucible and Woodlow streets just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday night.
Police say they arrived on scene to find a man in his early 20s who had multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported by EMS, and police report the victim is in stable condition.
GVI detectives and the crime scene unit processed the scene in Crafton Heights.
Police are investigating.
