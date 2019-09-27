Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a big night for the arts in Pittsburgh.
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf spent Friday evening honoring recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Awards for the Arts at the August Wilson African Cultural Center.
The event honored artists in Pennsylvania.
Vanessa German was named Artist of the Year, Roger Humphries and Joe Negri took home Lifetime Achievement in the Arts, Rock Lititz won the award for Creative Industries and Mary Brenholts took home the Arts Leadership and Service award.
The winners were selected from public nominations and reviewed by an advisory panel.
