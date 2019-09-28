Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–It was a morning filled with fun and fitness at the 24th annual Dollar Bank Junior Great Race.
Parents and kids between the ages of 5 and 12 ran side by side in the Family Fun Run, while the younger crowd participated in the Toy Trot and Diaper Dash.
All registered children received a commemorative medal and Dollar Bank Junior Great Race t-shirt, in addition to a goodie bag, hot dog courtesy of Café at the Point and a Smiley Cookie from Eat’n Park.
